Advertisement

Bok Homa Casino offering veterans free lunch Thursday

By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bok Homa Casino is offering a free lunch to all veterans Thursday.

From noon until 4 p.m., active-duty military personnel and veterans can receive the meal at Lucky’s Restaurant inside the casino.

Lucky’s will be serving hamburger steak with onions and bell peppers, with a side of brown gravy over rice and a roll, plus a drink.

The free lunch is an effort to show appreciation to our nation’s heroes, according to the casino’s Director of Resort Operations, Michelle York.

“We would love to honor the veterans and active military to come enjoy a free meal on us... It’s a way for us to give back. I mean, they’ve sacrificed so much of their time and effort away from their families, and that’s the least that we can do,” York said.

Active-duty personnel and veterans will need to show proof of military service to receive the free meal.

