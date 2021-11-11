Biloxi schools increase security after another weapon is found on a student

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Biloxi High are seeing changes after three guns were found on school grounds in the last three weeks. The district is taking action by increasing security at the school.

We spoke with some parents on Wednesday, one day after they received the letter from Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux informing them that a third gun had been found on a student in just a matter of weeks.

Most of the parents we heard from say the responsibility ultimately falls on the parents, but they’re glad to see the district also taking action to keep their children safe.

“I think they’re trying to do the best job that they can making sure that we have a safe environment for all students and that we’re doing everything we can to protect our community,” said Sen. Scott Delano, who has a child in the Biloxi school. “It’s going to be incumbent upon parents to hold their kids responsible and be responsible for what their kids actions are. We need to stop this at home.”

He continued: “We should have all our children - make sure our children know - if they see something, tell an adult, tell a teacher what’s going on and let’s make people aware of this because we certainly want to protect our students the best ways we can.”

The district has implemented enhanced security measures, including random weapon checks using a metal detector.

“There is a rapport, a relationship, between students and faculty and the community and there’s a layer of trust and that layer of trust, we believe, is what’s been critical in making sure those items, contraband and so forth, are recovered before they do get to where something tragic occurs,” said Windy Swetman, the CEO of Swetman Security Services.

The statement sent to parents Tuesday says administrators at Biloxi High received a tip earlier in the day notifying them that a weapon had been brought on campus. After searching the student, security located an unloaded gun. No ammunition was found.

This is the third time parents have been notified about a student having a weapon in the last few weeks. On Oct. 19, a Biloxi High student and a Biloxi Junior High student were reportedly seen by other students handling an unloaded weapon before school. Just days later on Oct. 26, a loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student.

