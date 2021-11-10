WANTED: Miss. wildlife officials looking for spotted skunk sightings

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a tiny black animal with white oblong spots covering its body? If so, you may have seen an incredibly rare Mississippi animal.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is looking for new sightings of the eastern spotted skunk.

Distinguishing factors between the spotted skunk and a regularly seen striped skunk include pattern and body size.

The spotted skunk is about the size of a squirrel, which is significantly smaller than a striped skunk.

The tiny skunk has spots on its forehead and a white stripe beneath its eyes. It also has a white-tipped tail.

The spotted skunk is rare and is listed as critically at risk of becoming wiped out from the state.

