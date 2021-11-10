Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WANTED: Miss. wildlife officials looking for spotted skunk sightings

The spotted skunk is rare and is listed as critically at risk of becoming wiped out from the...
The spotted skunk is rare and is listed as critically at risk of becoming wiped out from the state.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a tiny black animal with white oblong spots covering its body? If so, you may have seen an incredibly rare Mississippi animal.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is looking for new sightings of the eastern spotted skunk.

Distinguishing factors between the spotted skunk and a regularly seen striped skunk include pattern and body size.

The spotted skunk is about the size of a squirrel, which is significantly smaller than a striped skunk.

The tiny skunk has spots on its forehead and a white stripe beneath its eyes. It also has a white-tipped tail.

The spotted skunk is rare and is listed as critically at risk of becoming wiped out from the state.

For more information or to report a sighting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into livestock trailer on Hwy. 49
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an...
HPD needs help identifying 2 men in connection to Monday shooting
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

Parole Board mandates felony DUI parolees to have breath-alcohol analyzers on cars
Hwy. 26 collapsed Aug. 30 following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. Three people were killed...
Hwy 26 reopens to traffic in George County
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
Curtis said she is teaching the students at a very critical point in their education, the third...
Purvis teacher awarded Mississippi Professional Educators grant