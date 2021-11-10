Veterans Day program to be held outside Heidelberg library

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - This Thursday, to honor Veterans Day, the Town of Heidelberg has planned a Veterans Day program.

The program starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in front of Mary Weems Parker Memorial Library. The United States flag will be lowered and then folded.

Food and drinks will be served after the program at the Heidelberg Town Hall.

“It is our desire to show appreciation to those who suited up, fought, protected, and so much more for the United States of America and the world, for those who served during war and peace,” says Heidelberg Mayor David Taylor II.

If you’d like to attend, please reserve a spot by Wednesday. You can email dtaylor@heidelberg.com

