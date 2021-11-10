Camp Shelby brigade conducts annual ruck march for Hattiesburg food pantry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Soldiers from a U.S. Army training brigade at Camp Shelby supported a Hattiesburg charity while getting in some valuable physical training on the Longleaf Trace Wednesday morning.

Members of the 177th Armored Brigade carried packs of canned and other non-perishable food items on an annual ruck march to supply the food pantry at the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

Hundreds of brigade soldiers participated in the march, which began at the Jackson Road Station.

It ended several miles to the west at the Clyde Depot.

There to meet brigade members were staff and volunteers with the food pantry.

They helped the soldiers load the food into a truck.

The soldiers then made a return march back to the Jackson Road Station.

Staff with Edwards Street Fellowship Center said nearly 2,400 pounds of food was donated.

This was the 5th year for the ruck march.

