Scattered showers tomorrow with much colder weather for the weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, but clouds will move in by lunchtime. Skies will be mostly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s.

Our next storms system will move in on Tomorrow, giving a good chance for scattered showers. The best chance of showers will be in the morning and early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be slightly cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for those Friday Night Football games.

This weekend will be cool! Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s with sunny skies all day long. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the evening hours. We’ll likely see our first area-wide Frost by Sunday morning as our lows bottom out into the mid 30s! Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid 60s for the first half of the week.

