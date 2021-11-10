Richton Library, Mississippi Power partner to demonstrate electric safety

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The members of the Richton Library teamed with Mississippi Power to teach kids about how to be safe regarding electricity.

“We see a lot of downed powerlines after storms. Trees fall and bring lines down with it, and people don’t realize that the lines are tangled up in the trees or that the line could still be live while its laying in the ground,” said Chris Jenkins with Mississippi Power. “We try to teach them while they are young so maybe it will stay with them and when they come across things in the future, they will know what to do.”

The kids watched informational videos with ‘Louie the Lightning Bug’ about what to do regarding downed lines and other electrical issues they may come across.

Mississippi Power wants to encourage all to leave downed lines to professionals and ask residents to call 911.

