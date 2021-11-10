Purvis teacher awarded Mississippi Professional Educators grant

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Upper Elementary Third Grade Special Services Educator, Ginnie Curtis said for the past 20 years, her passion and dedication have belonged to a particular group of kids.

“My heart has always been with students with disabilities,” Curtis recalled.

Curtis said she is teaching the students at a very critical point in their education, the third-grade reading gate.

“My students may not have gotten some of those skills back from K-2. So, I’m trying to gain those skills and move them forward and get them ready for the gate, and for lifelong reading for that matter,” Curtis said.

To help her students reach their reading targets Curtis needed support herself. That’s where Mississippi Professional Educators Association came in.

Curtis said she applied for an MPE grant and the association picked her and 44 other teachers in the state to receive the money. The 44 grants total $41,000.

“Mississippi Professional Educators, MPE, they have provided me with resources that I would not have otherwise,” Curtis said.

Curtis said with the grant she bought the chapter books her third graders need to become proficient readers.

“Having what they have given me to pull resources that are going to be age-appropriate for my kids, but also to be on the level that they are is very important. So, that will help us to bridge that gap and to be able to make them successful in reading,” Curtis said.

It’s not just state organizations that can make a difference for students and schools, Curtis said what parents do at home with their kids can make the biggest impact.

“Just to take the time to read with their child, to go over the homework and just to be as involved as possible is so helpful to the teacher and mostly to the students,” Curtis said.

There are other teachers in the Pine Belt who were awarded the MPE Grants. To see the list click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.