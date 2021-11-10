Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is seeking to make an example of the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” with prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of more than four years.

Jacob Chansley quickly became the face of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after pictures of him inside the building emerged.

Wearing face paint, no shirt and a horned, furry headdress while shouting into a bullhorn, Chansley is easily identifiable.

He was one of the first rioters to make it inside the building, and carried an American flag on a speared pole, which prosecutors have called a weapon.

Chansley said he has mental health issues and believed he was entering the Capitol on then-President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years on supervised release.

The severity of that sentence is largely an attempt to set an example and discourage future rioters.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into livestock trailer on Hwy. 49
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point
MDOT crews working on project on I-59 South and Highway 98 East causing heavy traffic.
Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic on I-59 South for remainder of week

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden to host Canada’s Trudeau, López Obrador at White House
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Defense calls Rittenhouse to the stand at his murder trial
Across the US, nearly a million children ages 5 to 11 are expected to have rolled up their...
Kids' COVID cases rise as vaccination efforts begin
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing; about 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine shots in 1st week
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
Biden to showcase Baltimore port as fix for rising inflation