PRCC men’s soccer receives at-large bid to national tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The second -ranked junior college men’s soccer team in the country will be the third seed on a first-ever trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.

Pearl River Community College (12-0-3) received an at-large bid into NJCAA’s Division II tourney, which is being held Nov. 15-Nov. 20 at the Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kan.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the players to showcase their talents at the national tournament,” PRCC head coach Drew Gallant said. “It’s a great chance for us to represent Pearl River and gain national exposure for the team and players.”

PRCC Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said he was proud of the historic tournament appearance.

“We are elated that our men’s soccer team gets the opportunity to keep their postseason hopes alive and their quest for a national championship in front of them,” he said. “Our players, coaches, support staff and families deserve another chance to watch our men suit up and represent our great institution while producing a historic season.”

Sophomore center back Jamie Chamberlain said he was proud of his team’s hard work to reach this milestone.

“I think our selection is fully deserved after the season that we’ve had,” Chamberlain said. “I think throughout the whole season, we’ve all worked hard; we’ve all put in the work. That’s how we got this far. People are starting to recognize that we are good enough to compete with the best teams in the nation.”

Freshman forward and leading scorer Harper Baggett talked about how excited he was to make the trip to Kansas.

“It’s huge getting into this tournament,” Baggett said. “We finished the season undefeated, which I think really helped us. We worked very hard for that. I feel like we fully deserved our seeding.

“I’m so pumped for the trip to Kansas. It’s going to be a cool experience for all of us. We’re prepared and ready to go.”

About The Group

The Wildcats were placed in Pool C and are joined in the group by No. 6-seed St. Charles (Mo.) Community College (13-4-3) and No. 10-seed Phoenix College (Ariz.) (10-4).

Phoenix College won the West District and St. Charles claimed the Central District to enter the tournament.

St. Charles averages 2.6 goals per game and has a 0.67 goals-against average.

Phoenix College has scored 65 goals on the season, averaging 4.33 per game. The Bears also allow 1.26 goals-against. PC scored double-digit points in three games on the season.

The group will be a round-robin with the top team advancing to the knockout stage.

Pearl River opens play at 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 against Phoenix College. The Wildcats will take on St. Charles at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The semifinal matches will be played at 7 p.m on Nov. 19 . and the final will take place at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20.

About The Wildcats

Pearl River earned the at-large bid after finishing the season with a 12-0-3 record, climbing as high as No. 2 in the NJCAA poll.

The Wildcats cruised through Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference play, finishing the year with an unblemished 9-0-1 conference record.

PRCC has the stingiest defense in the country, giving up just six goals this season and holding a goals-against average of 0.42.

The Wildcats have outscored opponents 39-6 this season and have collected 10 clean sheets on the year.

Pearl River is backstopped by goalkeeper Maddux Francis., whose .903 save percentage and 0.43 goals-against average both lead the country.

Baggett leads the team with 10 goals with 10 goals and has assisted on five. Mohamed Diallo checks in at the two-spot with eight goals and five assists.

Ryley Smith and Alex Emery are tied for the team lead with seven assists each

Tickets

Tournament passes are available for $50 and single-day passes are $12. Tickets are available in advance and can be purchased at visitwichita.com/get-tickets/.

How To Watch

All matches throughout the tournament will be livestreamed at NJCAATV.com

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter @PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.