Petal High School holds ‘Hire Petal First’ job fair

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in school history, Petal High School held a “Hire Petal First” job fair.

The job fair is a campaign created for Petal businesses to hire Petal High School students.

“It’s our goal as a chamber to try and help our members meet their needs. It just evolved naturally,” said Valerie Wilson with the Petal Chamber of Commerce. “If they need employees then we need to go to a stream of potential employees and that’s here and Petal High School. We’ve enjoyed working with the high school and our businesses, trying to connect the two.”

PHS representatives say that the growing pains for this event and hope to just add more businesses to the event in the future.

“I think today has been a success,” said PHS’ work-based learning coordinator Paige Hutchinson. “Moving forward from today, I am really excited to see how our spring ‘Hire Petal First’ is going to look.”

The school hopes to do two per year moving forward, one in each semester.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

