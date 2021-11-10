Win Stuff
Parole Board mandates felony DUI parolees to have breath-alcohol analyzers on cars

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new tool implemented by the Mississippi State Parole Board could help cut down on drunk driving.

In October, the board handed down a rule mandating that those on parole for felony DUI can only drive vehicles equipped for an ignition interlock device.

For the first felony offense, individuals must have the device in place on their vehicles for three years. For those with more than three DUIs, the device must remain on the vehicle for 10 years.

The interlocks connect a motor vehicle ignition system to a breath-alcohol analyzer and prevent the vehicle from starting if the driver’s blood-alcohol level exceeds 0.02 percent.

“We want people on parole to have a job to support themselves and their families so they won’t return to prison,” said Parole Board Member Jim Cooper. “And if they are going to drive, it needs to be in a safe manner. This device allows that opportunity with accountability.”

The board announced the new rule on November 10, a day after a Ramond woman accused of killing a mother and child in a crash last week was denied bond in Hinds County Court.

Beth Ann White is being charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in connection with a deadly crash at Highway 18 and Springridge Road. The crash claimed the lives of Allison Conway and her baby boy, Alex, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children in the crash were taken to UMMC for treatment.

WLBT learned that White had previously been convicted of felony DUI in 2008. However, most of her sentence was suspended and she ended up serving one year of house arrest. She also was charged with at least two other DUIs after 2008, but the cases were appealed and dismissed.

