‘Oh, Deer’: MDOT reminds motorists to be alert during deer season

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - As the days get shorter, deer become more active and visible on Mississippi roadways.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reminds motorists to be alert to avoid collisions with deer.

“There are approximately 3,700 reported deer crashes in Mississippi every year,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Deer collisions can sometimes be life-threatening and make for costly repairs on a vehicle.”

According to MDOT, there were 3,784 reported deer-related crashes in Mississippi in 2020. This year, there have already been 1,915 deer-related crashes, according to MDOT.

“Deer are unpredictable animals, especially when startled,” said White. “Drivers should remain alert, especially in (the) morning and dusk hours when deer tend to be more active. Motorists should also avoid distractions and wear a seat belt.”

Here are some tips from MDOT on how to prepare yourself for deer season.

Don’t veer for deer. If a deer runs in front of a moving car, remain calm and brake firmly. Swerving can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles, causing an even more serious accident.

Deer are herd animals. If you see one there are likely more. Take extra caution for deer lingering around the same area.

Remain vigilant when driving at dawn and dusk. About 20 percent of deer-related crashes occur in the early morning, while more than half occur between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Buckle up for safety and drive at a safe speed.

Use high beams at night, when no traffic is approaching, to illuminate the eyes of deer near the road. Make sure both headlights and high beams are clean and aimed correctly.

“All drivers should take extra care during deer season,” said White. “Always be alert and ready to respond to a deer jumping into the road in front of you.”

Though deer season peaks from October through January, deer can run on or near roadways at any time of the year. Motorists are asked to practice safe driving at all times and keep these precautions in mind to help get through this time of year accident-free.

MDOT also urges motorists to avoid distracted driving and buckle up for safety when traveling Mississippi’s highways and roadways.

For additional travel safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms or follow @MississippiDOT on Twitter.

