New Forrest County prosecutor sworn in

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County’s new prosecutor is ready to get to work.

Mary Lee Holmes was sworn in as prosecuting attorney for Forrest County Tuesday afternoon at the Forrest County Chancery Courthouse.

Chancery Clerk Lance Reid administered the oath.

Holmes take over for long-time prosecutor David Myers, who died last month.

Holmes had been a clerk in the Forrest County chancery court office and first began working there when she was just 15-years old.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that the (Board of Supervisors) has given me, that they have confidence in me, that means a lot and I certainly hope to make the county and the public proud, Holmes said.

Also taking the oath of office Tuesday were Angela Faye Moffett, the new justice court clerk, and Louise V. Jackson, the new deputy justice court clerk.

