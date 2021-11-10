MSDH: Less than 300 new COVID-19 cases added to state tally

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that just less than 300 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

For new deaths were reported between on Nov. 8-Nov. 9, including one new death in each of Jones and Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 507,775 and 10,182, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,628 COVID-19 cases and 1,037 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,310 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,601 cases, 255 deaths

Jasper: 3,382 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 13,986 cases, 244 deaths

Lamar: 10,575 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,248 cases, 109 deaths

Perry: 2,077 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,409 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 493,096 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,064,532 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,384,515 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,975,088 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

