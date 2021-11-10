Mississippi lawmakers work to learn how the federal infrastructure package could be utilized

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Billions of dollars are expected to come to the Mississippi for infrastructure needs in the next five years.

We know that $3.3 billion will be coming in for highways and $250 million for bridges. But transportation officials are still waiting for more rules on how that can be used.

The Senate Highways and Transportation Committee is trying to get a jump start on understanding what the state needs before the federal money is available.

“I want to make sure that we are ready to spend those dollars wisely for the state of Mississippi to really make it count,” said committee chairman Sen. Jenifer Branning.

They heard from various organizations and agencies about the critical needs for more investment in infrastructure. But it was MDOT Executive Director Brad White that brought the reality of the federal money into focus.

“I don’t want anybody to have the false notion that we’re going to be sitting here and Santa Claus is going to drop this big pot of money in our lap that we can spend on anything that we want to spend it on,” described White. “It’s coming with a lot of strings attached.”

There are projects MDOT has on the books that have met the criteria they say there is a need for. But there’s no money to build them.

There’s $4.5 billion in those what they call capacity projects. That alone is more than the federal money coming in.

“How will the legislature and commission decide how much of this should go to maintain our current system and how much of it should be for the projects you’ve identified that are new projects?” asked Sen. David Blount.

White says it will take cooperation between the legislature and transportation commission.

“I would caution you that we don’t want to get caught up and saying, you know, now’s the time to go get those built,” explained White. “And put more on our system to maintain without having any type of conversation about how we’re going to maintain what we’ve got.”

Because the state’s already not covering the amount to just maintain.

“We’re still running at a $400 million a year gap and what it would take to adequately keep all of our existing pavement at a good foundation level a $50 million year gap to keep all of our bridges,” added White.

Another factor that lawmakers will need to consider: MDOT says it will have to outsource some of the work needed for any new projects because of current staffing concerns.

Not having enough people in house to do projects could further drive up the total costs.

