Local business owner plans to feed 1,000 people for free

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg business owner is planning to feed 1,000 people next week.

For the last month, Marco and Mae Baker have been collecting donations.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 16, they plan to feed 1,000 people for free at their restaurant, Marco’s Chicken and Waffles.

It is a gesture to give back to the community during the season of giving.

“We just want to be a blessing to the people in the community,” Marco Baker said. “We want to give them great food during the holiday season. And we understand that a lot of people may be cooking but there are some that might not and we just want to give them the opportunity to eat a fresh meal on us.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until they run out of food.

If you’d like to make a donation, it’s not too late as they are still accepting donations. Contact the business by calling them at (601) 543-8771.

