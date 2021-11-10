Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Local business owner plans to feed 1,000 people for free

Marco’s Chicken and Waffles plan to have a massive feeding event
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until they run out of food on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until they run out of food on Tuesday, Nov. 16.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg business owner is planning to feed 1,000 people next week.

For the last month, Marco and Mae Baker have been collecting donations.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 16, they plan to feed 1,000 people for free at their restaurant, Marco’s Chicken and Waffles.

It is a gesture to give back to the community during the season of giving.

“We just want to be a blessing to the people in the community,” Marco Baker said. “We want to give them great food during the holiday season. And we understand that a lot of people may be cooking but there are some that might not and we just want to give them the opportunity to eat a fresh meal on us.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until they run out of food.

If you’d like to make a donation, it’s not too late as they are still accepting donations. Contact the business by calling them at (601) 543-8771.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 49 at Holiday...
HPD investigates shooting, one injured
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 42 left one man dead...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lamar County

Latest News

The job fair is a campaign that was created for Petal businesses to hire Petal High School...
Petal High School holds ‘Hire Petal First’ job fair
The program starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in front of Mary Weems Parker Memorial Library.
Veterans Day program to be held outside Heidelberg library
100th score honored on the jug painted in gold.
Laurel paints 100th ‘Lil’ Brown Jug’ score in gold
.
Military Retiree Day and museum birthday