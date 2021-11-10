Laurel paints 100th ‘Lil’ Brown Jug’ score in gold

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, Laurel High School’s football team made history by winning the 100th annual “Lil’ Brown Jug” Game.

Every year, after the game is played, the winning school takes home the jug and is responsible for painting the final score on the jug.

To make it even more special, Laurel decided to paint the score in gold. All the other scores are painted in white.

The school chose gold because they wanted to make sure the 100th game stood out.

This year, Laurel High School’s art teacher Lauren Tew was given the honor of painting on the jug.

“Very exciting, humbling. It was just a wonderful experience to be able to touch something so historic, let alone get to make my mark on it,” says Tew.

This was actually Tew’s second time painting the jug as she also painted the 2019 score as well.

