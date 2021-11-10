Keesler Federal Credit Union presents “First Responder of the Year” award

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Keesler Federal Credit Union recognized Sergeant of Investigations Jennifer Washington with the “First Responder of the Year” award at the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Sgt. Washington is assigned to crimes against women and children. She investigates and assists in all misdemeanor and felony abuse cases that are received in Forrest County.

Sgt. Washington is also the current Internet Crimes Against Children representative for the area.

ICAC’s task force is headed up through the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Sgt. Washington monitors any incoming cases involving child pornography in the area and assists with the investigation of such cases.

“Jennifer’s commitment to her job, the level of compassion she shows toward the individuals she helps, and her passion for working these cases that victimize women and children is a blessing to this agency and the citizens we serve. Jennifer’s professionalism, work ethic, and work quality has rewarded her through a recent promotion to the rank of Sergeant,” said Sheriff Charlie Sims.

