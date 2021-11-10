Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hwy 26 reopens to traffic in George County

Hwy. 26 collapsed Aug. 30 following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. Three people were killed...
Hwy. 26 collapsed Aug. 30 following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. Three people were killed and nine others were injured.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for drivers in George County: Hwy 26 is open to traffic once again, after a deadly landslide washed out the road in August.

“MDOT’s goal from the beginning has been to get this road back open safely and quickly,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “I know how important Highway 26 is for the region, and I appreciate all the work that went into getting it open ahead of schedule.”

Crews will now work to repave the detour routes used during the closure. Frank Murphy Rd., Cochran Town Rd., Crossover Rd. have seen increased traffic since the collapse. Those paving improvements should be finished by early February.

Highway 26 collapsed the night of August 30 following heavy rainfall during Hurricane Ida. Drivers unknowingly drove into the 20-foot deep hole, causing three people to lose their lives and injuring nine others. Crews used a crane to pull seven vehicles from the wreckage.

The $1.8 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, through an emergency letting on Thursday, October 7.

The road is a main thoroughfare, connecting Lucedale to Wiggins and several other cities in South Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into livestock trailer on Hwy. 49
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an...
HPD needs help identifying 2 men in connection to Monday shooting
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

Parole Board mandates felony DUI parolees to have breath-alcohol analyzers on cars
The spotted skunk is rare and is listed as critically at risk of becoming wiped out from the...
WANTED: Miss. wildlife officials looking for spotted skunk sightings
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
Curtis said she is teaching the students at a very critical point in their education, the third...
Purvis teacher awarded Mississippi Professional Educators grant