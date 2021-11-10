Win Stuff
Entergy employee's 79-foot Norway Spruce selected to be Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Entergy employee’s 70-foot Norway Spruce selected to be Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Entergy employee’s 70-foot Norway Spruce selected to be Rockefeller Center Christmas tree(Entergy)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Entergy employee has donated what is perhaps the most famous Christmas tree in the world!

Devon Price, who works for Entergy nuclear fleet headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, also has property in Maryland.

One day, he says, a stranger came knocking on his door.

The stranger said he was an arborist and “has a keen eye for gorgeous trees.” He wanted to see if could take a look at the Norway Spruce behind Price’s Maryland residence.

Price took the stranger to his backyard where they marveled at his 79-foot tree. It was then that the stranger formally introduced himself.

He was Erik Pauzé, head gardener at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Pauzé asked if Price would be interested in donating the Norway Spruce, explaining that it would be “a pretty big deal.”

The family discussed the request after Pauzé left, and, after weighing the decision, decided to grant the request.

The 12-ton tree will be cut down on Thursday, November 11, and will arrive at the famous Rockefeller Center on November 13.

Once the Norway Spruce is raised in New York, it will be decorated with 50,000 lights and topped with a giant Swarovski crystal star.

The lights will be turned on December 1 during a live broadcast on NBC.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

