Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A shocking discovery greeted Hancock County residents Wednesday morning after the body of a cow was discovered washed ashore in Waveland.

The cow was found on the shoreline not far from the Silver Slipper. At this time, Hancock County officials are not sure where the cow came from.

#HappeningNow Hancock County Maintenance and Sand Beach supervisors are responding to a call about a cow being washed up on beaches near the Silver Slipper Casino in Bay St. Louis. @wlox pic.twitter.com/YTItUB1zeV — Jasmine Lotts (@jaslottsnews) November 10, 2021

One official told WLOX there are livestock owners that live nearby that often have animals get out of the fenced-in areas. Crews are working to remove the body using a front loader and a dump truck. It will be taken to an area of the county that is frequently used to bury large animals.

I just saw something I think I would never see again a dead cow on the beach in lakeshore by the silver slipper camp ground it washed up very sad Posted by Remelton Chiasson on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

