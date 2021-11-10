246th Birthday of Marines celebrated in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of veterans gathered at Seeds Coffee Shop in Columbia Wednesday morning to celebrate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Members of the “Cup of Joe” club and members of the Commiskey-Wheat Detachment #1073 of the Marine Corps League took part in the event, which included breakfast and the traditional reading of messages from past and current commandants of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The U.S. Marine Corps celebrates its founding every Nov. 10.

The Commiskey-Wheat Detachment will also host a birthday ball for the U.S. Marine Corps at the Holiday Inn in Hattiesburg on Nov. 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

