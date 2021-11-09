Win Stuff
Warm this afternoon. Rain showers move in later this week.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the low 40s. Skies will be sunny this morning, but clouds will move in later this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs will warm up into the low 70s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.

More clouds will move in on Wednesday, leaving us mostly cloudy for much of the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s.

Our next storms system will move in on Thursday, giving a good chance for scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will fall behind the front, but the coldest air will arrive this weekend. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. We may see our first Frost by Sunday morning as our lows bottom out into the mid to upper 30s!

