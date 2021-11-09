VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who ran off the road was rescued early Tuesday morning after another vehicle passing by saw the stranded car stuck in the trees.

The vehicle was found upside down in the woods on I-10 near mile marker 28 around 4am Tuesday. A passerby saw the car and alerted authorities after finding the driver still trapped inside the vehicle.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, along with CRTC and Mississippi Highway Patrol, worked together to get the man out of the car. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said they aren’t sure how long the vehicle had been in the woods before it was found.

This is the second time in recent weeks where a person was trapped inside a vehicle for a period of time before being found.

On Sept. 30, authorities were responding to an accident on I-10 in Biloxi when they discovered a vehicle 30 feet below the Wolf River bridge on I-10. The driver wrecked overnight and was trapped in the vehicle for around eight hours before being rescued and flown to a trauma center.

