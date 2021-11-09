United Way holding supply drive on Veterans Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans Day is only a few days away, and many businesses and nonprofit organizations are lending a hand to help out our veterans. United Way is one of those organizations.

This Thursday, on Veterans Day, you can donate items to veterans and their families.

Things such as household items, canned foods and snacks will be accepted.

The supply drive will be located at Target in Hattiesburg and will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to see a full list of items being requested for the drive.

