Sumrall sends 3 baseball Bobcats to next level

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall High School has sent countless baseball players to the next level.

Three more Bobcats inked scholarships on Monday.

Andrew Knight and Marshall Phillips are both headed to Pearl River Community College. Levi Odom is ready to join Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“It’s just real exciting because it’s something you dream of when you’re just a little kid,” Odom said. “And it’s just years and years of hard work that you’ve put in and it’s just real exciting to finally have the big day.”

“My dad [Larry], of course, used to be the coach so I’ve been a part of it since I was a little kid so it means a lot to me,” Knight said. “It’s one of the best feelings you can have to know that all the hard work you’ve put in has paid off.”

“We’ve been friends ever since we were little, playing ball, growing up together and competing against each other our whole life,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be pretty special to go play with him.”

