Richton Rebels back in Class 1A playoffs

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton High School again finds itself in the Class 1A playoffs.

Even after the additions of Bay Springs and Class 2A state champions Taylorsville to Region 4-1A, the Rebels (6-5) were able to navigate a difficult region schedule and punch their ticket to the postseason.

“We missed it last year so it’s exciting this year getting back and securing that spot,” said Richton senior running back/defensive end Devin Miller.

“Just the job that they’ve put in in the offseason in the weight room and just kind of building that culture of hard hat mentality,” said Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “A working group.”

Richton opens the playoffs at West Lowndes on Friday at 7 p.m.

