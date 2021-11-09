Pediatrician talks about the benefits of vaccines for children

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, the state of Mississippi started administering the pediatric vaccine for children between the ages of five to 11.

Dr. Grant Saxton is a pediatrician for South Central Regional Medical Center. Saxton said he trusts the new pediatric covid-19 vaccine.

“I think that the COVID vaccine for ages five to 11 is as shown to be a safe and effective vaccine,” said Saxton.

He also said the biggest challenge will be getting parents to trust the vaccine’s safety.

“The overwhelming abundance of evidence shows that it’s, it’s a super safe vaccine. Nothing is without risk in medicine, whether you take this or that there’s always pros and cons to anything that we do,” said Saxton.

According to Saxton, there are possible reactions to the vaccine, such as a sore arm, fatigue and a slight fever. These are normal, however, and you can get them with any vaccine.

“They’re not getting COVID from that shot, they’re having an immune response to that vaccination, which is it means that they’re making antibodies which is the whole goal so that they have some lasting protection,” says Saxton.

Although children don’t have a high risk of catching severe symptoms, getting them vaccinated can protect other people around them.

“Protecting five to 11-year-olds protects the three-year-olds in the household that are still too young. In protecting five to 11-year-olds, hopefully (it) reduces that transmissibility to the, you know, immunocompromised,” said Saxton.

If you are interested in getting your child vaccinated, you can now make an appointment at umc.edu.org, or you can make an appointment online. You can also call the covid-19 hotline at 866-498-4948.

