Pearl River Resort offers free meals for military personnel on Veterans Day

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Pearl River Resort is honoring active duty military personnel and veterans with a free lunch on Veterans Day this Thursday.

The free lunch will be available at three of the resort’s restaurants: Mama “n” Em and Bistro 24 located at the Golden Moon and Stats located at the Silverstar. To receive your meal, you must show proof of military service at the Pearl River Rewards Club to receive a free meal voucher.

”The resort wants to make sure our veterans know they’re important and they’re appreciated,” said C.J. Hensyk, Senior Director of Food & Beverages & Sales at Pearl River Resort. “We are going to take care of lunch for them that day. They can come our from 11:00 to 3:00 and come to our players club and we can give them a $15 voucher to three of our restaurants which will take them that day and they’ll be able to get a meal on us that day.”

The free meals Thursday will be available between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the resort.

