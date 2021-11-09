No bond for Raymond woman accused of killing woman, child in deadly crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge denied bond for the Raymond woman accused of killing a mother and child in a crash last week.

Beth Ann White had her initial appearance in Hinds County court Tuesday morning.

White, 51, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in the deaths of 39-year old Allison Conaway and her baby.

She was arrested Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital, where she has been receiving medical treatment following last week’s deadly crash.

Investigators say White appeared to be intoxicated after her vehicle crashed into Conaway’s car last Monday on Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

Conaway and her 6-month-old baby died at the scene.

Her two other children were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

