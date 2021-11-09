Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

No bond for Raymond woman accused of killing woman, child in deadly crash

Beth Ann White, 51
Beth Ann White, 51(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge denied bond for the Raymond woman accused of killing a mother and child in a crash last week.

Beth Ann White had her initial appearance in Hinds County court Tuesday morning.

White, 51, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in the deaths of 39-year old Allison Conaway and her baby.

She was arrested Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital, where she has been receiving medical treatment following last week’s deadly crash.

Investigators say White appeared to be intoxicated after her vehicle crashed into Conaway’s car last Monday on Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

Conaway and her 6-month-old baby died at the scene.

Her two other children were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 49 at Holiday...
HPD investigates shooting, one injured
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 42 left one man dead...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lamar County

Latest News

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into cow trailer on Hwy. 49
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point
This Thursday, on Veterans Day, you can donate items to veterans and their families.
United Way holding supply drive on Veterans Day
Judges have delayed the state and federal trials of a mother and son charged in one of...
Trials delayed for mother, son in Mississippi fraud cases