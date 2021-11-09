Win Stuff
Museum celebrates 20th birthday during annual Retiree Day

A special anniversary celebration, featuring lunch and birthday cake, was held in the museum's grand gallery.
A special anniversary celebration, featuring lunch and birthday cake, was held in the museum’s grand gallery.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of current and former members of the Mississippi National Guard gathered at Camp Shelby Tuesday to help the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum celebrate its 20th birthday.

The museum opened at its current location on Oct. 27, 2001.

A special anniversary celebration, featuring lunch and birthday cake, was held in the museum’s grand gallery.

The event was all part of this year’s Military Retiree Day at Camp Shelby.

Retiree Day is an annual reunion of former soldiers and airmen of the Mississippi National Guard.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

