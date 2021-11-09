MSDH: 360 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported on Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that less than 400 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 360 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Monday.

Twenty-five new deaths were also reported with five deaths happening between Oct. 15 and Nov. 6. Twenty more deaths were recorded between March. 15 and Nov. 6 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 507,476 and 10,178, respectively.

According to Thursday’s report, around 88 new cases and 4 deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. Two deaths were recorded in Lamar County and one death was reported in Forrest and Jasper counties each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,581 COVID-19 cases and 1,035 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,309 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,584 cases, 255 deaths

Jasper: 3,381 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 13,970 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,566 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,246 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,108 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,417 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH reported 493,096 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,064,532 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,384,515 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

