Miss. pediatricians: COVID vaccine safe, effective for children 5-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

In a statement attributed to the group, the pediatricians say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and critical for children 5-11 years old.

“Pediatricians throughout Mississippi are grateful and thankful to now have a safe and effective vaccine available to protect children down to the age of 5,” Chapter President Dr. Anita Henderson said.

Henderson says nine children in Mississippi have died from COVID-19.

The vaccine, she says, will prevent acute COVID disease, long COVID and multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

The group says over 600 children across the country have died from COVID, and it has also lead to an alarming rate of mental health issues.

They say vaccinations will also help with consistent in-person learning.

