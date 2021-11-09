Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Miss. pediatricians: COVID vaccine safe, effective for children 5-11

(KWTX)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

In a statement attributed to the group, the pediatricians say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and critical for children 5-11 years old.

“Pediatricians throughout Mississippi are grateful and thankful to now have a safe and effective vaccine available to protect children down to the age of 5,” Chapter President Dr. Anita Henderson said.

Henderson says nine children in Mississippi have died from COVID-19.

The vaccine, she says, will prevent acute COVID disease, long COVID and multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

The group says over 600 children across the country have died from COVID, and it has also lead to an alarming rate of mental health issues.

They say vaccinations will also help with consistent in-person learning.

Click here to read the full statement.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 49 at Holiday...
HPD investigates shooting, one injured
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 42 left one man dead...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lamar County

Latest News

A special anniversary celebration, featuring lunch and birthday cake, was held in the museum’s...
Museum celebrates 20th birthday during annual Retiree Day
The RESTORE Act was established in 2012 to provide relief to the five coastal states affected...
Gov. Reeves announces $62 million in new coastal RESTORE Act projects
Beth Ann White, 51
No bond for Raymond woman accused of killing woman, child in deadly crash
The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into cow trailer on Hwy. 49
The statement sent to parents Tuesday says administrators at Biloxi High received a tip earlier...
Another gun found at Biloxi High prompts district to increase security measures