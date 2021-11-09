Win Stuff
Man injured after crashing into cow trailer on Hwy. 49

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the right side of the roadway.
The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the right side of the roadway.(WDAM)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was injured after his car flipped over on Highway 49 South on Tuesday morning.

According to eyewitness Tom Riddell, of Madison, the driver hit the back-end of a cow trailer on Highway 49 going south. The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the right side of the roadway.

According to Riddell, the driver of the car, which was a red Hyundai Elantra, was able to crawl out the vehicle. He was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Tom Berry, the driver pulling the trailer, said he pulled out of the Southeast Mississippi Livestock building going south. He had just turned into the far left lane to cross the median when he was hit.

The car damaged the trailer entrance allowing Berry’s cow to escape. Berry said the cow was later captured heading north on Highway 49 and returned to the Southeast Mississippi LIvestock.

No injures were reported for the trailer driver or the cow.

Members of the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene. The Mississippi Highway Patrol later arrived and took jurisdiction of the crash.

According to a Mississippi Highway Patrol agent, the Hyundai driver was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

The recovery efforts also stalled traffic on Highway 49 South. The crash has been cleared, but the roadways may still be congested at this time.

The MHP is currently investigating the cause of this crash.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

