HPD needs help identifying 2 men in connection to Monday shooting

Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an...
Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an ongoing shooting investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an ongoing shooting investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men need to be identified in connection to a shooting that took place Monday in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 outside the Holiday Inn, around 10 a.m.

If anyone has any information regarding the two men, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro...
If anyone has any information regarding the two men, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the two men, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

