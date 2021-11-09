Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic on I-59 South for remainder of week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People traveling on Interstate 59 may have noticed heavy traffic Monday.

MDOT crews are working on a project on the on and off-ramps of I-59 South and U.S. Highway 98 East. This is what caused the influx of traffic.

MDOT officials say crews are putting down an overlay, something that is typically done at night. However, overnight temperatures are too cold for the product to apply successfully.

“It’s just due to the weather,” said MDOT Public Information Officer Katey Hornsby. “It’s not something we intended to happen. But, you know, to ensure that the product works for the open-graded friction course, we do have to do it during the day.”

We’re told using an alternate route may be a good idea as we head through the rest of the week.

“I would definitely encourage drivers that if they know of a better route that they can take to their destination, go ahead and take those different routes because less people in that area helps to control the traffic and helps to keep the traffic down,” Hornsby said.

MDOT is asking drivers to be patient as they travel through the area.

“We want every worker and every driver to get home safely to their families,” Hornsby said. “So just slow down, be patient, just know that these men and women out there are doing everything that they can to make sure these roadways are safe and that’s why they’re doing the roadwork during the day to make sure that the product that they’re using is actually going to work and that’s why they’ve shifted when they’re doing things.”

Hornsby says the project is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.