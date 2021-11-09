Win Stuff
City of Petal preps for Veterans Day cookout

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With Veterans Day coming up, the City of Petal is doing what it can to show its appreciation.

This year, the city will be hosting a cookout for the vets and their families.

“It is an event for veterans and their families and close friends. We know that the families contribute as much as the veterans, sometimes even more,” says Valerie Wilson with the Petal Chamber of Commerce. “We invite them to join us also. Come join us and bring a veteran with you.”

The cookout will be at the Petal Civic Center from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. The cookout is free to attend.

