Attorneys detail lawsuit filed against the City of Hernando, police officers for excessive force claims

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The FBI is looking into claims by a Memphis man who alleges Hernando officers used excessive force against him following a traffic pursuit.

Adrian Hoyle is seeking millions in damages. He’s claiming excessive force used by the Hernando Police Department caused serious bodily and emotional injuries.

Wells & Associates, who’s representing Hoyle is holding a press conference Tuesday to outline the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.