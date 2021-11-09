16-year-old Mississippi football player dies

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) — Students and teachers at Houston High School are mourning the loss of a football player.

Jamarcus Hall, 16, died Friday around 7 a.m., according to Chickasaw County Acting Coroner Larry Harris.

Hall’s death came on the same day the Hilltoppers football team was scheduled to play at Senatobia in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers for Houston High School and their football community.”

