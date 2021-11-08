Win Stuff
Young crash victim’s organs donated to 6 people

Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Abigail Douglas, a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash, has had her organs donated to six people, according to her mother.

“She saved six human beings,” Sarah Douglas said in a Facebook post on Monday. “My love; My light.”

According to a screenshot, Abby’s kidneys were donated to a 40-year-old. Her pancreas went to a man in his 40s. Her liver went to a teenage girl. Her heart was donated to a “youth male.” And, her vessels were donated via a specific request for a living donation.

The man accused of rear-ending the Douglas’ minivan while under the influence of drugs and alcohol was arrested last Monday after being placed under medical care following the crash. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

