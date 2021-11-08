Two USM Greek life organizations host 5K for cystic fibrosis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 30 years of tradition continued on Sunday when the 34th edition of the Great Strides: 5K Run for Breath took off from Longleaf Trace

The event is hosted by two different fraternal organizations at the University of Southern Miss: Delta Tau Delta and Delta Gamma.

The first chapter president of Delta Tau Delta was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as an infant, making this event near and dear to the brothers of the fraternity.

“He has been involved as an advisor since then and he’s walking in the 5K,” Delta Tau Delta member Hector Talavera said. “We see it every day, what our cause does. The money we raise every year, and we see it’s implications every day,. He means a lot to us. It gives us inspiration every day.”

This year, $44,000 dollars was raised, pushing the event’s total earnings to more than $600,000 over the event’s history.

