Nice and sunny today with warm afternoons this week

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will warm up into the low 70s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be nice as well. Skies will be sunny in the morning with a few clouds moving in later in the day. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s.

More clouds will move in on Wednesday, leaving us mostly cloudy for much of the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s. Our next storms system will move in on Thursday, giving a good chance for scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will fall behind the front, but the coldest air will arrive this weekend. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s. We may see our first Frost by Sunday morning as our lows bottom out into the mid 30s!

