Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: 560 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported on Monday in Miss.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 507,116...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 507,116 and 10,153, respectively.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Monday that 560 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Sunday.

Five new deaths were also reported with two deaths happening between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6. Three more deaths were recorded between Oct. 16 and Oct. 29 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 507,116 and 10,153, respectively.

Around 60 new cases and 1 death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was recorded in Lamar County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,553 COVID-19 cases and 1,032 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,309 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,555 cases, 254 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,377 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,947 cases, 243 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,556 cases, 138 deaths
  • Marion: 4,244 cases, 108 deaths
  • Perry: 2,091 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,414 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,058,438 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,384,258 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 42 left one man dead...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lamar County
A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on...
Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
A Jones County woman lost her home and 15 pets in a Sunday morning fire on Pleasant Grove Road...
Jones County woman loses home, pets in Sunday morning fire
First-grade Sacred Heart Catholic School teacher Cindy Hixson says she’s been living life to...
Sacred Heart teacher enjoying life after beating breast cancer

Latest News

A child receives the pediatric COVID Pfizer vaccine in Floyd County, Indiana Saturday, Nov 5,...
COVID-19 vaccines available statewide for children under 12
COVID-19 vaccines for children available at all health departments
COVID-19 vaccines for children available at all health departments
After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic...
US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors
Pink Up recognized
Pink Up recognized