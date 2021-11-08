MSDH: 560 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported on Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Monday that 560 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Sunday.

Five new deaths were also reported with two deaths happening between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6. Three more deaths were recorded between Oct. 16 and Oct. 29 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 507,116 and 10,153, respectively.

Around 60 new cases and 1 death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was recorded in Lamar County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,553 COVID-19 cases and 1,032 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,309 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,555 cases, 254 deaths

Jasper: 3,377 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,947 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,556 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,244 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,091 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,414 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 490,381 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,058,438 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,384,258 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

