More than 100 grams of meth seized during Hub City arrest Sunday
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg arrested a man Sunday on a felony drug charge.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 33-year-old Roy Williams, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near North 38th Avenue and Montague Boulevard around 3 p.m.
Moore says officers seized about 111 grams of meth during the arrest.
Williams was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.