More than 100 grams of meth seized during Hub City arrest Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg arrested a man Sunday on a felony drug charge.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 33-year-old Roy Williams, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near North 38th Avenue and Montague Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Moore says officers seized about 111 grams of meth during the arrest.

Williams was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

