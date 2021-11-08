Win Stuff
More than 100 grams of meth seized during Hub City arrest Sunday

Williams was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg arrested a man Sunday on a felony drug charge.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 33-year-old Roy Williams, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near North 38th Avenue and Montague Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Moore says officers seized about 111 grams of meth during the arrest.

Williams was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

