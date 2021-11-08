Jones College ensemble set to represent Mississippi at national competition

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2021 Jones College percussion ensemble is about to etch its name in the school’s history book.

According to JC officials, the ensemble will become the first from a Mississippi junior college to attend the Percussive Arts Society International Convention when it flies to Indianapolis in the next few days.

The quintet is comprised of three sophomores and two freshmen, including:

Freshman Michael Arevalo

Freshman Tyler Munn

Sophomore Zach Gregore.

Sophomore Stevonta Mayfield

Sophomore Andrew Suttle.

“To me, I don’t care how we place,” said Josh Frans, JC’s director of Percussion Studies. “We can come in dead last. I am perfectly fine with that. The way they are playing, I don’t anticipate that to be the case, but if it is, that’s totally fine.”

Frans, who will not be making the trip north this time, just wants his charges to embrace PASIC the way he did.

“It’s just for me to be able to share that experience with them.” Frans said. ““In 2007, I placed first in the marimba competition at PASIC, then came back in 2010 and placed fourth,.

“That experience was absolutely life-changing, so I hope to be able to share that with them.”

The group is ready to go.”

“When we are performing, it feels like a whole group effort,” Mayfield said. “We can really feel the journey we have been on playing the piece and the combined efforts of ourselves.

“It feels great just listening to ourselves while we are playing.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.