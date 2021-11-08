HPD investigates shooting, one injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was injured during a shooting in Hattiesburg.

On Monday around 10 a.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 49 at Holiday Inn.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a wrecked vehicle.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

