HPD investigates shooting, one injured
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was injured during a shooting in Hattiesburg.
On Monday around 10 a.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 49 at Holiday Inn.
Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a wrecked vehicle.
The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
