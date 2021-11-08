Win Stuff
Glendale Utility issues boil water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Around 150 customers of Glendale Utility District in Forrest County are under a boil water notice.

The notice, which was issued Monday, affects customers on part of River Road closest to Mary Magdalene Road.

The notice was issued after a break in a 10′ water line.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

