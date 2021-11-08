Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Dozens of cats rescued after Jackson County owner moves away

For Pet's Sake Rescue moved in to help after getting a call about an owner who left 41 cats at...
For Pet's Sake Rescue moved in to help after getting a call about an owner who left 41 cats at a Moss Point home and moved to North Carolina.(For Pet's Sake Rescue)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the weekend, dozens of abandoned cats in Moss Point found refuge in Long Beach.

For Pet’s Sake Rescue moved in to help after getting a call about an owner who left 41 cats and moved to North Carolina. The rescue group has taken in about 30 to 40 cats from four separate hoarding situations this year alone.

Vanessa Cruz says without the community’s support, her efforts wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s a slow process in rescue and building any type of network, whether it be granting, or transporting, or funding. But it’s slowly but surely starting to come together,” Cruz said. “The dream is just to be able to help as many cats along the Gulf Coast as possible. We didn’t really have the space or the ability, but we’re making it work. And, because of our community and the Scouts reaching out and us partnering with everybody, we are able to make this work.”

If you’d like to help out with supplies, you can drop off cat food, flea treatment, towels, cat beds, and cat toys at the following Long Beach businesses:

  • The Coffee Box, 578 Klondyke Road
  • Sister Swank, 200 Jeff Davis Ave, Suite 2
  • Huff N Puff, 5132 Beatline Road, Suite D

Some South Mississippi Cub Scouts are also working to collect donations. You can drop off donations Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays 6:30pm & 8pm at the Biloxi Scout Hut for Cub Scout Pack 212, located at 2109 Camp Wilkes Road, Biloxi.

You may also contact scout families you know from Troop 212, Pack 212 (Biloxi), Troop 316 (Pass Christian), or Troop 210 (Diamondhead).

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 42 left one man dead...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in 2-vehicle accident in Lamar County
A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on...
Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 49 at Holiday...
HPD investigates shooting, one injured
A Jones County woman lost her home and 15 pets in a Sunday morning fire on Pleasant Grove Road...
Jones County woman loses home, pets in Sunday morning fire

Latest News

Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
FBI: Woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband allegedly eyed second victim
Dr. Veronica Scott, Director of Diversity, spoke to the leaders about creating pathway programs...
Area leaders attend WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Open House
Williams was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance and was booked into...
More than 100 grams of meth seized during Hub City arrest Sunday
It is going to be clear and chilly in the Pine Belt once again tonight with lows in the lower...
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/08