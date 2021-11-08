Dozens of cats rescued after Jackson County owner moves away

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the weekend, dozens of abandoned cats in Moss Point found refuge in Long Beach.

For Pet’s Sake Rescue moved in to help after getting a call about an owner who left 41 cats and moved to North Carolina. The rescue group has taken in about 30 to 40 cats from four separate hoarding situations this year alone.

Vanessa Cruz says without the community’s support, her efforts wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s a slow process in rescue and building any type of network, whether it be granting, or transporting, or funding. But it’s slowly but surely starting to come together,” Cruz said. “The dream is just to be able to help as many cats along the Gulf Coast as possible. We didn’t really have the space or the ability, but we’re making it work. And, because of our community and the Scouts reaching out and us partnering with everybody, we are able to make this work.”

If you’d like to help out with supplies, you can drop off cat food, flea treatment, towels, cat beds, and cat toys at the following Long Beach businesses:

The Coffee Box, 578 Klondyke Road

Sister Swank, 200 Jeff Davis Ave, Suite 2

Huff N Puff, 5132 Beatline Road, Suite D

Some South Mississippi Cub Scouts are also working to collect donations. You can drop off donations Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays 6:30pm & 8pm at the Biloxi Scout Hut for Cub Scout Pack 212, located at 2109 Camp Wilkes Road, Biloxi.

You may also contact scout families you know from Troop 212, Pack 212 (Biloxi), Troop 316 (Pass Christian), or Troop 210 (Diamondhead).

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.