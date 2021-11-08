Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested following a foot pursuit with Jones County deputies after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Monday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested 41-year-old Matthew Hardin, of Laurel, on U.S. Highway 84 West near Meador Road in the Calhoun community.

The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies tracked Hardin through the woods.

“Great job by our deputies, investigators and narcotics agents in responding and quickly taking Matthew Hardin into custody,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Unfortunately, this is not our first time dealing with this subject and he is known to run from law enforcement. We quickly put his running today to an end.”

Hardin is being charged with domestic violence – simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to comply, in addition to three outstanding warrants. He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

